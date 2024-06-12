‘Rumors’ opens Friday at ARTFactory

ARTfactory’s Rooftop Productions will present Neil Simon’s comedy “Rumors” at the Wind River Theater from June 14 to June 23. The play, directed by Charlynn Mills, features a talented cast and promises a hilarious and lighthearted experience. Performances are scheduled for June 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7:30 PM and June 16 and 23 at 2:00 PM.

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ARTfactory Rooftop Productions will present one of the most popular plays by comic playwright Neil Simon. Rumors will be performed in the Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory starting June 14 and running through June 23.

The hilarious comedy takes place during an elegant anniversary dinner party hosted by New York’s Deputy Mayor, Charlie Brock. When Charlie is found injured from a gunshot wound, his wife Myra is nowhere to be found. What ensues is a chain of mistaken identities, cover-ups, and outrageous rumors all with Simon’s signature wit and comedic timing culminating in a riotous whirlwind of laughter and mayhem.

Director Charlynn Mills describes Neil Simon as one of the most prolific and popular playwrights of the modern era, considered the master of comic dialogue, “Rumors, is a prime example of his best work. This play is designed to be a lighthearted two-hour experience that will lift your spirits. So, leave your worries at the door and let Neil Simon’s writing and our cast entertain you.”

The cast includes Kellie Honey as Chris Gorman, Cameron McBride as Ken Gorman, Pam Gordet as Claire Ganz, Kieran Cross as Lenny Ganz, Bob Thompson as Ernie Cusack, Deb Hansen as Cookie Cusack, David Moore as Glenn Cooper, Eileen Marshall as Cassie Cooper, Meighan Hogate, III as Officer Welch, and Jeremy Spittle as Officer Pudney.

Performances of Rumors will be held June 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7:30 PM, and June 16 and 23 at 2:00 PM. All performances will be in the Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory. Tickets may be purchased online at www.virginiaartfactory.org/tickets or by calling the ARTfactory at 703-330-2787. Audiences please note that the play contains strong, adult language and makes references to suicide.