Prince William Opponents of Devlin Park Data Centers Face Court Defeat, Vow to Continue Legal Fight By Alan Gloss Published June 12, 2024 at 9:22AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Alan Gloss Alan Gloss is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Courts #Data Centers #Devlin Technology Park #Locals Only #Prince William Board of County Supervisors