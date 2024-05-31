Police recruitment fair tomorrow at FredNats stadium

Aspiring law enforcement officers will have a unique opportunity to connect with multiple agencies at a significant recruiting event scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will occur at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way in Fredericksburg.
The event, organized in collaboration with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, aims to attract individuals interested in pursuing a career in public safety.
Attendees will have the chance to meet with recruiters, learn about various career paths, and gain insights into the hiring process.
The event will feature representatives from several law enforcement agencies, including:
- Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
- Stafford County Sheriff’s Office
- Fredericksburg Police Department
- Dumfries Police Department
- Caroline County Sheriff’s Office
- Orange County Sheriff’s Office
- Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office
- Colonial Beach Police Department
- Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office
- University of Mary Washington Police Department
- Rappahannock Regional Jail
- Caroline Detention Facility
- Marine Corps Base Quantico Police
The event is free. Find more information online.