Police recruitment fair tomorrow at FredNats stadium

Published May 31, 2024 at 11:58AM

Aspiring law enforcement officers will have a unique opportunity to connect with multiple agencies at a significant recruiting event scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will occur at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way in Fredericksburg.

The event, organized in collaboration with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, aims to attract individuals interested in pursuing a career in public safety.

Attendees will have the chance to meet with recruiters, learn about various career paths, and gain insights into the hiring process.

The event will feature representatives from several law enforcement agencies, including:

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fredericksburg Police Department

Dumfries Police Department

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office

Colonial Beach Police Department

Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office

University of Mary Washington Police Department

Rappahannock Regional Jail

Caroline Detention Facility

Marine Corps Base Quantico Police

The event is free. Find more information online.