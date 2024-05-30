Manassas Railway Festival Celebrates 30 Years of Railroad Heritage

The 30th Annual Manassas Railway Festival will take place on June 1, 2024. It will offer a day filled with train-themed activities, historical exhibits, and family-friendly fun. Hosted by Historic Manassas, Inc., the festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. downtown Manassas, providing a unique opportunity to celebrate the town’s rich railroad history.

This year’s festival promises a variety of attractions for all ages. Train enthusiasts can look forward to a display of working model trains, historic railroad memorabilia, and educational exhibits that highlight the importance of the railway to Manassas’ development. The event will also feature train rides, allowing visitors to experience the joy of rail travel firsthand.

Children can enjoy various activities, including a kids’ zone with interactive games, face painting, and a petting zoo. The festival will also include live entertainment, with performances by local musicians and dance groups throughout the day.

Food vendors will be on hand, offering various delicious options to satisfy every palate. From classic festival fare like hot dogs and funnel cakes to more gourmet offerings, there will be plenty to choose from. Local artisans and crafters will also showcase their handmade goods, providing a perfect opportunity for unique shopping.

The festival will take place in the streets surrounding the Historic Manassas Train Depot at 9431 West Street. Admission to the event is free, with some activities and rides requiring a small fee. Ample parking is available in nearby lots and the Manassas City Parking Garage.

For more information about the Manassas Railway Festival, including a full schedule of events and a list of participating vendors, visit visitmanassas.org/event/30th-annual-manassas-railway-festival.