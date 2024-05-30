Published May 30, 2024 at 4:37PM | Updated May 30, 2024 at 6:20PM

Lane Ranger: We got ourselves a good ol’ bridge inspection comin’ up

Howdy, folks!

If you’re ridin’ along Route 1 near Fredericksburg, be ready for some short daytime holdups in June on the Falmouth Bridge over the Rappahannock River. We got ourselves a good ol’ bridge inspection comin’ up.

Startin’ Monday, June 3 through Thursday, June 13, weather allowin’, them inspectors will be busy checkin’ things out. Here’s when you might hit a bit of a slow-down:

Monday, June 3 – Thursday, June 6

Route 1 northbound

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Single lane closure

Monday, June 10 – Thursday, June 13

Route 1 southbound

8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Single lane closure

This here Falmouth Bridge, built way back in 1943, lets Route 1 cross the Rappahannock between Fredericksburg and Stafford County. It handles about 38,000 vehicles daily, accordin’ to recent tallies.

A big fix-up project is in the works to get this ol’ structure in better shape.

For more details, mosey on over to the project page on vdot.virginia.gov. Happy trails!