Lane Ranger: We got ourselves a good ol’ bridge inspection comin’ up

Howdy, folks!
If you’re ridin’ along Route 1 near Fredericksburg, be ready for some short daytime holdups in June on the Falmouth Bridge over the Rappahannock River. We got ourselves a good ol’ bridge inspection comin’ up.
Startin’ Monday, June 3 through Thursday, June 13, weather allowin’, them inspectors will be busy checkin’ things out. Here’s when you might hit a bit of a slow-down:
Monday, June 3 – Thursday, June 6
Route 1 northbound
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Single lane closure
Monday, June 10 – Thursday, June 13
Route 1 southbound
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Single lane closure
This here Falmouth Bridge, built way back in 1943, lets Route 1 cross the Rappahannock between Fredericksburg and Stafford County. It handles about 38,000 vehicles daily, accordin’ to recent tallies.
A big fix-up project is in the works to get this ol’ structure in better shape.
For more details, mosey on over to the project page on vdot.virginia.gov. Happy trails!