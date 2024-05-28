Georgetown South to hold Tapas & Tequila Fundraiser



Georgetown South in Manassas is gearing up for its first-ever fundraiser, the Tapas & Tequila Fundraiser, which will take place on Friday, May 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will be held at 9444 Taney Road and will bring together the community for an evening of food, drinks, and entertainment.

Attendees will enjoy an all-you-can-eat selection of tapas, complemented by a tequila flight, two margaritas, or drinks of their choice. To sweeten the evening, a cupcake dessert will also be served. The fundraiser will feature live entertainment, ensuring a lively and enjoyable atmosphere for all guests.

Tickets for the event are priced at $50 each, offering an excellent opportunity for community members to support a good cause while enjoying a night out. All proceeds from the event will support the Georgetown South Community Council, which works to enhance the quality of life for residents in the area through various initiatives and programs.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Georgetown South Community Council’s website.

This event marks a significant step for the Georgetown South community as it seeks to bolster its resources and foster a more robust, more connected neighborhood. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support Georgetown South and enjoy a fantastic evening with friends and neighbors.