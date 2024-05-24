Memorial Day Events

Prince William County: On Friday, May 24, members of the community are invited to join the Board of County Supervisors and others in a commemoration to honor and remember those who served in our nation’s armed services. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at the Sean T. Connaughton Community Plaza, located at the Prince William County Government Center, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.

The ceremony will include the Presentation of Colors, brief remarks by Board of County Supervisors Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson, Prince William County Veterans Commission Chair Dr. Vanessa Gattis, County Executive Chris Shorter, as well as the presentation of a wreath by members of the Veterans Commission and a performance by the Marsteller Middle School 8th Grade Bass Select Choir. The ceremony will conclude with the playing of taps.

All are welcome to attend.

Potomac Region Veterans Council: As it has done for the last five decades, the Potomac Region Veterans Council (PRVC) will host the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024. The event will feature remarks by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and will be hosted by the PRVC in partnership with Marine Corps Base Quantico and the National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico.

Originating in the years following the Civil War and becoming an official federal holiday in 1971, Memorial Day honors the memory of those Americans who have given their last full measure of devotion in uniform in the service of their country. As in years past, military and veteran officials will join with members of the general public in this annual observance.

The ceremony will begin promptly at 11 a.m. and conclude by noon. The Potomac Region Veterans Council extends a warm invitation for all to attend.

Transportation Notes

OmniRide: In observance of Memorial Day OmniRide will operate the following service on Monday, May 27:

Express, Metro Express, and Local North-B (65B) – NO SERVICE

Prince William Metro Express, and East-West Express – WILL RUN ON SATURDAY/WEEKEND SERVICE SCHEDULE

Local – WILL RUN ON SATURDAY/WEEKEND SERVICE SCHEDULE

Regular service will resume Tuesday, May 28.

Transurban: I-95 Express Lanes Summer reversal schedule will begin on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Daytime reversal will begin at 10 a.m.; overnight reversal will begin at midnight.

For the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 27, 2024, the 95 Express Lanes will operate on a weekend schedule, with no reversal and the facility remaining open northbound.

Regular summer reversal schedule (outlined above) will resume on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Government Closings

Stafford County: Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 27, 2024. Both locations of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will be closed.

The following offices and facilities will remain open: