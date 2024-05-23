Unlock Your Leadership Potential with Leadership Prince William

Published May 23, 2024 at 1:15PM | Updated May 24, 2024 at 10:27AM

Have you ever wanted to discover what kind of leader you truly are? To understand your community better than anyone else? To build life-long connections that strengthen you, your family, and your community?

If so, Leadership Prince William is the perfect opportunity for you.

The 10-month Leadership Prince William Signature Program is specifically designed to help you explore our community, increase your awareness of critical issues, and connect with other community leaders. By participating, you will be prepared to take on active, leading roles within your organization, community, and Leadership of Prince William itself.

Here’s what LPW offers:

Broadens Your Horizons: Step beyond the familiarity of your industry and organization.

Expand Your Network: Connect with a diverse group of community leaders.

Enhances Your Leadership Skills: Gain a deeper understanding of your leadership strengths.

Improves Collaboration: Learn how to work with those around you, including loved ones, effectively.

Provides Eye-Opening Experiences: Develop a better understanding of your community through unique experiences.

Inspires and Motivates: Feel driven to serve and make a difference.

Boosts Confidence: Gain the confidence to lead and inspire others.

Join Leadership Prince William and unlock your potential as a leader while making meaningful connections and contributing to the strength of our community.

Upcoming Information Sessions

Thursday, May 23, noon-1:00 p.m. Northern Virginia Community College, 2645 College Dr., Woodbridge

Wednesday, May 29, 2024- 5:30 to 7 p.m. – Out of the Blue Seafood, 5005 Wellington Rd, Gainesville

Friday, May 31, 2024- 8:30 -10 a.m. – Hampton Inn, 7295 Williamson Blvd, Manassas

Wednesday, June 12, 2024- 9:00-10:30 a.m.- Sentara (SNVMC), 2300 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge

Wednesday, June 12, 2024- 5:30-7 p.m. – Sentara (SNVMC), 2300 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge

Want to know more? Email us by the end of the day and get 3 FREE exclusive program tips we’re only sharing with Potomac Local Readers!