Second Suspect Charged in 2023 Woodbridge Homicide

A second suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested on May 22, 2024, in connection to the July 2023 murder of an 18-year-old in Woodbridge during a marijuana transaction. The suspect faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, and is currently in custody.

Murder Investigation *ADDITIONAL ARREST – On May 22, 2024, a second suspect was identified and arrested in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old man that occurred in the 14100 block of Big Crest Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) on July 18, 2023. While continuing to investigate the incident, detectives learned of a second juvenile suspect involved in the incident and obtained detention orders. Further investigation revealed that a group of males, including the victim and the suspect, met in the above area to conduct a marijuana transaction when rounds were fired, fatally striking the victim. Detectives identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male juvenile. On May 22, the accused was located and arrested in Stafford County by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Another juvenile suspect was previously arrested in connection to the incident on July 21, 2023.

Arrested on May 22: [Juvenile]

A 17-year-old male juvenile of Stafford

Charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery, and shooting at an occupied vehicle

Court Date: Pending | Status: In-Custody