Man, 18, dies after he was shot in Woodbridge

An 18-year-old man shot in Woodbridge today, July 18, 2023, died after being flown to an area trauma center.

Prince William police: “Homicide Investigation – On July 18 at 1:02 AM, officers responded to the 14100 block of Big Crest Ln in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, and a juvenile acquaintance were in the above area when the victim was shot in the upper body.”

“After the shooting, the acquaintance contacted police to report his friend had been shot before disconnecting and leaving the area. Officers initially responded and checked the area, unable to locate the involved parties or a crime scene.”

While investigating the incident, the victim and acquaintance arrived at a hospital in another jurisdiction where they were connected to the altercation in Prince William County and the location identified on Big Crest Ln. The victim was subsequently flown to a trauma center where he died from his injury later in the morning.”

“The acquaintance was not injured in the encounter. At this time, the shooting does not appear to be random. Detectives are actively following up on leads as the investigation into the incident and what led up to the shooting continues. Further information regarding the identity of the deceased will be released pending notification of a next-of-kin. Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.