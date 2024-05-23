Fourteen Local Students Honored with Scholarships by Park West Lions Club

At a recent dinner meeting hosted by the Park West Lions Club, fourteen outstanding local students were honored with scholarships in recognition of their academic achievements and community service. The recipients, listed from left to right, include:

Front row: (l-r)

– Ella Nhek, Gainesville High School

– Allison Lockhart, Battlefield High School

– Kelsey Buckman, Battlefield High School

– Alana Cadoff, Battlefield High School

– Isabella Rivera-Maldonado, Gainesville High School

– Kearstin Safford, Gainesville High School

Back row: (l-r)

– Marina Buskey, Battlefield High School

– Cameron Turner, Patriot High School

– Grant Johnson, Patriot High School

– Sierra Shingler, Battlefield High School

– Joy Park, Gainesville High School

– Kate Firehammer

Two recipients were unable to attend the event: Vijay Bruot from Battlefield High School and Matthew Guo from Gainesville High School.

Presentations were made by Park West Lions Club President Rose Bielec, who congratulated the students on their hard work and dedication. Jim Williams, the Scholarship Chairperson, emphasized the competitiveness of the selection process due to the numerous applications received. He noted that while Grade Point Averages and transcripts were important, the Scholarship Committee also placed significant weight on the quantity and quality of service and volunteer hours contributed by the applicants to the community. Each recipient had dedicated a substantial amount of time to various projects, demonstrating their commitment to making a positive impact.

One special award, the Joe Lipomi Memorial Scholarship, was presented to Kate Firehammer by the Virginia Lions Eye Institute. This scholarship honors the memory of Joe Lipomi and recognizes exceptional service and academic achievement.

The Park West Lions Club, as part of the largest volunteer non-profit organization globally, continues to support and invest in the future of the community by recognizing and rewarding the efforts of these young scholars.