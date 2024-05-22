Battle Street Live Returns to Manassas on Friday

Prepare for an evening of lively music and community spirit as Battle Street Live returns to downtown Manassas on Friday, May 24, 2024. This much-anticipated event will include live performances, delicious food, and a vibrant atmosphere with attendees dancing in the streets.

Event Details:

– Date: Friday, May 24, 2024

– Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

– Battle Street, downtown Manassas

Entertainment Lineup:

This edition of Battle Street Live will feature an eclectic mix of bands and solo artists, showcasing a variety of genres to cater to all musical tastes. From rock and pop to jazz and blues, there’s something for everyone.

Food and Beverages:

Visitors can taste an array of culinary delights offered by local restaurants and food trucks.

Community and Family Fun:

Battle Street Live isn’t just about the music; it’s a community celebration. The event is family-friendly, offering activities and entertainment for all ages. Children can enjoy face painting, balloon artists, and other fun activities, making it a perfect outing for the whole family.

Parking and Accessibility:

Ample parking is available in and around the historic downtown area, with several public parking lots and street parking options. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure the best spots and enjoy a leisurely stroll through the charming streets of Manassas.

Battle Street Live is a series of free, open-air concerts in downtown Manassas, aimed at bringing the community together through the power of music. These events are designed to support local artists and businesses, fostering a sense of camaraderie and local pride.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy an evening of music, food, and fun in downtown Manassas.