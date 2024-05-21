Rand Paul to Headline Campaign Rally for Cameron Hamilton at Gourmeltz

Two weeks before the June 18 Primary Election, U.S. Senator Rand Paul will headline a rally supporting Cameron Hamilton’s campaign for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. The event is set to take place at Gourmeltz restaurant, at 10013 Patriot Highway, on Monday, June 3.

Hamilton is running in a Republican Primary, hoping to become the party nominee to replace incumbent Abigail Spanberger (D), who will not seek reelection. Doors for the event will open at 3 p.m., with the rally scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Senator Rand Paul, known for his libertarian-leaning views and advocacy for limited government, individual liberties, and fiscal conservatism, will be the keynote speaker at the rally. Paul’s endorsement is expected to bolster Hamilton’s campaign, drawing attention to his platform and energizing voters in the final stretch before the primary.

Cameron Hamilton, a Navy SEAL, has been campaigning on a platform that includes strengthening the economy, protecting individual freedoms, and enhancing local infrastructure. His campaign has garnered significant attention and support from various community groups and political leaders, including Yesli Vega, the party nominee for the seat in 2022.

The rally will be the latest in a series of high-profile GOP events held at the restaurant. Gourmeltz founder and owner Matt Strickland gained notoriety when he refused to adhere to coronavirus restrictions imposed by former Gov. Ralph Northam.

Northam sued Strickland for his defiance and lost. Strickland went on to run in a 2023 Primary Election for a Virginia State Senate seat now held by Tara Durant (R).