Call to Action: Manassas Puerto Rican Festival needs volunteers

Greetings, Prince William – Does your organization have an outstanding volunteer whose service deserves recognition? Serve Virginia has announced nominations for this year’s Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards are now open! It’s a wonderful way you can recognize and thank that special volunteer for all they’ve done to support your organization and its mission! Please visit https://bit.ly/3K2GLT1 for more information. The deadline to submit is June 25 at 5 p.m.

The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program urgently needs friendly Volunteer Drivers age 18+ to provide rides for local patients who have appointments for treatments on weekdays. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and automobile insurance, pass background and vehicle records checks and complete required training. Not only will you be providing a smile and a ride, you’ll also be helping to save a life! Please visit cancer.org/drive to learn more or email Jen at jen.bu…@cancer.org.

program urgently needs friendly to provide rides for local patients who have appointments for treatments on weekdays. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and automobile insurance, pass background and vehicle records checks and complete required training. Not only will you be providing a smile and a ride, you’ll also be helping to save a life! Please visit cancer.org/drive to learn more or email Jen at jen.bu…@cancer.org. You can make a difference in the life of a child! CASA Children’s Intervention Services needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on June 12, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email jpo…@casacis.org or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting or to inquire about alternate dates.

needs who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on June 12, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email jpo…@casacis.org or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting or to inquire about alternate dates. Educate America, Inc , a nonprofit startup, is seeking volunteers ages 18+ to assist with providing after-school tutoring and mentoring services within five (5) to ten (10) Prince William County Public Schools during the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 school year. Volunteer with Educate America and make a difference in the lives of underserved youth! Your time and expertise can positively impact the academic success and personal development of our youth—contributing to brighter futures for the next generation. Volunteers will need to have background and CPS checks completed by July 15, 2024. Please join them as a volunteer, tutor, mentor, or community partner by completing and submitting the online application form(s) at educateusainc.org/now-recruiting. Questions? Please email educat…@gmail.com.

, a nonprofit startup, is seeking to assist with providing after-school tutoring and mentoring services within five (5) to ten (10) Prince William County Public Schools during the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 school year. Volunteer with Educate America and make a difference in the lives of underserved youth! Your time and expertise can positively impact the academic success and personal development of our youth—contributing to brighter futures for the next generation. Volunteers will need to have background and CPS checks completed by July 15, 2024. Please join them as a volunteer, tutor, mentor, or community partner by completing and submitting the online application form(s) at educateusainc.org/now-recruiting. Questions? Please email educat…@gmail.com. Here’s a “Honey” of a volunteer opportunity! The Manassas Bee Festival is coming June 22 at Liberia House, 8601 Portner Avenue, Manassas and volunteer “Worker Bees” of all ages are needed to support this fun event. Volunteers under 18 are welcome to volunteer with a responsible adult or group leader. Volunteers are needed June 21 help set up the festival at Liberia House. Then, volunteers will help with the 2K Honey Hike 8:45 a.m. on June 22 at Manassas Museum lawn and on shifts during the festival on June 22. Jobs include assisting with set up, helping vendors unload, helping at the welcome tent to show the map or answer basic questions. Volunteers who sign up will get a free green t-shirt but should complete the online form at manassasbeefestival.com/contact-donations-questions/. Please be sure to indicate you are a Volunteer on the form. Please email manassasb…@gmail.com for more information.

is coming June 22 at Liberia House, 8601 Portner Avenue, Manassas and volunteer are needed to support this fun event. Volunteers under 18 are welcome to volunteer with a responsible adult or group leader. Volunteers are needed June 21 help set up the festival at Liberia House. Then, volunteers will help with the 2K Honey Hike 8:45 a.m. on June 22 at Manassas Museum lawn and on shifts during the festival on June 22. Jobs include assisting with set up, helping vendors unload, helping at the welcome tent to show the map or answer basic questions. Volunteers who sign up will get a free green t-shirt but should complete the online form at manassasbeefestival.com/contact-donations-questions/. Please be sure to indicate you are a Volunteer on the form. Please email manassasb…@gmail.com for more information. You can help homebound seniors get a hot, nutritious meal! Meals on Wheels has an urgent need for volunteers to deliver noontime meals to homebound older adults weekdays between 10 a.m. and 12p.m. Daily routes take about 1.5 hours to complete; the schedule is flexible! Volunteers must have their own vehicle, valid driver’s license, and current automobile insurance. Volunteers must also pass a background and driving record check. Meals on Wheels operates out of the Manassas and Woodbridge Senior Centers, and you’ll feel great knowing you are helping to fight food insecurity and deliver a friendly smile to our local senior population! Please visit pwcva.gov/department/area-agency-aging/volunteer for more information and volunteer forms, email TSol…@pwcgov.org with any questions.

has an urgent need for to deliver noontime meals to homebound older adults weekdays between 10 a.m. and 12p.m. Daily routes take about 1.5 hours to complete; the schedule is flexible! Volunteers must have their own vehicle, valid driver’s license, and current automobile insurance. Volunteers must also pass a background and driving record check. Meals on Wheels operates out of the Manassas and Woodbridge Senior Centers, and you’ll feel great knowing you are helping to fight food insecurity and deliver a friendly smile to our local senior population! Please visit pwcva.gov/department/area-agency-aging/volunteer for more information and volunteer forms, email TSol…@pwcgov.org with any questions. The 2nd Annual Puerto Rican Festival is scheduled for June 15, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Harris Pavilion in Manassas, and volunteers age 16+ are needed to make this a success! All sorts of fun jobs are available including setup, assisting vendors, monitoring children’s games, face painting, help with Lost and Found and more! While bilingual skills in Spanish are not required, they will be helpful. This is a family-friendly event, and you’ll feel great as you help support the culture of our neighbor in the Caribbean! Please email manassasp…@gmail.com for more information and to sign up.

is scheduled for June 15, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Harris Pavilion in Manassas, and are needed to make this a success! All sorts of fun jobs are available including setup, assisting vendors, monitoring children’s games, face painting, help with Lost and Found and more! While bilingual skills in Spanish are not required, they will be helpful. This is a family-friendly event, and you’ll feel great as you help support the culture of our neighbor in the Caribbean! Please email manassasp…@gmail.com for more information and to sign up. Gardeners, here’s a fantastic volunteer opportunity for you! PWC Office of Historic Preservation is looking for Historic Garden Volunteers to help maintain the garden at Rippon Lodge Historic Site this summer. Help is needed with planting, weeding and harvesting the fruit and vegetables. You’ll enjoy being outdoors as you help the garden illustrate what plants may have been planted by the Ellis family in a Victory Garden during World War II! Please call Rippon Lodge at 703.499.9812 for more information.

–Volunteer Prince William