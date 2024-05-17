Pride Festival Kicks off at Noon Saturday in Downtown Manassas

The Manassas Pride Festival will take place on May 18, 2024, from noon to 4 p.m. at Harris Pavilion, located at 9201 Center Street, Manassas. The event aims to celebrate pride and diversity in the Greater Prince William County area, including the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

Equality Prince William Pride 2024 invites friends, families, and neighbors to enjoy music from a DJ and live performances, visit various vendors, and participate in activities for children. This family-friendly event will feature a variety of entertainment throughout the day.

Although food and drinks will not be sold at the event, local restaurants are partnering to offer Pride specials and dishes. Attendees can also obtain a Pride Bracelet for discounts at businesses and restaurants in Historic Downtown Manassas. Raffle prizes will be available from downtown shops and restaurants.

The event schedule is as follows:

– 12:00 – 12:15 pm: Equality Prince William Pride begins (DJ)

– 12:15 – 12:30 pm: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in front of Pavilion

– 12:30 – 12:45 pm: DJ

– 12:45 – 1:05 pm: Music Performance – John Levengood

– 1:05 – 1:25 pm: DJ

– 1:25 – 1:45 pm: Drag Performance – Muffy Blake Stephyns

– 1:45 pm: Raffle Drawing for Prizes

– 1:50 – 2:10 pm: Drag Reading – Evita Peroxide

– 2:00 – 3:00 pm: Rainbow Yoga Flow with Chris Norton

– 2:10 – 2:25 pm: DJ

– 2:25 pm: Raffle Drawing for Prizes

– 2:30 – 2:50 pm: Music Performance – BRUU Band & Choir

– 2:50 – 3:05 pm: DJ

– 3:05 – 3:25 pm: Music Performance – Prince William Little Theatre

– 3:25 – 3:40 pm: DJ

– 3:40 – 4:00 pm: Drag Performance – Ophelia Bottoms

– 4:00 pm: Final Raffle Drawing

– 4:01 – 5:00 pm: Tear-down and Trash Removal

Vendor booth slots are sold out. Equality Prince William welcomes everyone to join in celebrating pride and community.