Woman, child victims of road rage

Prince William police: Brandishing a Firearm | Road Rage Related – On May 15 at 4:42 PM, officers responded to the area of Richmond Hwy. near Celestial Dr. in Woodbridge (22026) to investigate a report of gun brandishing.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 32-year-old woman, and her 5-year-child were traveling in the above area when they were involved in a road rage incident with the driver of another vehicle, later identified as the accused.

During the encounter, the accused brandished a firearm at the victim’s vehicle before the parties separated. No shots were fired. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Edwin Dale SIMS, was arrested.

Arrested on May 15:

Edwin Dale SIMS, 73, of 2676 Cast Off Lp. in Woodbridge is charged with two counts of brandishing a firearm. His court date is pending | Bond: $1,000 Unsecured.