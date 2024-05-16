Stafford man faces 18 charges after 13-year-old seeks help

A 41-year-old Stafford man now sits behind bars due to a juvenile coming forward with her story.

In early May, Deputy K.R. Sprinkles investigated the girl’s report that she was sexually assaulted multiple times, ending in April 2024.

“We could not positively establish a start date; however, it is believed to have been going on for months,” said Stafford sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur.

She initially told someone at the Department of Social Services, who reported to police. These allegations involved forcing the victim to do acts of a sexual nature at his residence in South Stafford. Police are withholding the suspect’s address because the victim lives nearby, according to police.

Detectives are investigating if the suspect assaulted other children, police add.

Marvin Schaeffer Jr. is charged with six counts of forcible sodomy, six counts of object sexual penetration, and six counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office encourages you or someone you know is a victim to call 911 for help.