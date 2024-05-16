

In a recent Potomac Local News poll, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center emerged as the overwhelming favorite among local residents for hospital recommendations to friends and family. The poll, which sought to gauge public opinion on the preferred medical facilities in the region, saw an impressive 369 votes (86.01%) in favor of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

The poll results underscore the community’s strong preference for Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, which has established itself as a leading healthcare provider in the area. With a reputation for high-quality medical care, advanced technology, and patient-centered services, it’s clear why so many locals trust this institution with their health needs.

Coming in a distant second, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center received 24 votes (5.59%). While this facility is recognized for its comprehensive services and modern amenities, it has less of a footprint in the local community compared to Sentara.

Stafford Hospital garnered 14 votes (3.26%), indicating a modest level of community endorsement. Known for its commitment to patient care and community health, Stafford Hospital continues to dedicate itself to serving its local population, albeit with a smaller share of the community’s recommendations.

UVA Prince William Medical Center and Mary Washington Hospital followed with 11 votes (2.56%) and 7 votes (1.63%), respectively. Both institutions are well-regarded in their own right, with strong healthcare programs and a range of services, but they did not capture a significant portion of the poll votes.

UVA Haymarket Medical Center received 4 votes (0.93%), reflecting a minimal but notable presence in the local healthcare landscape.

The results of this poll highlight the community’s overwhelming confidence in Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center as the go-to hospital for their healthcare needs. As healthcare choices remain a crucial aspect of community well-being, the preference for Sentara underscores its vital role in the region’s healthcare ecosystem.

As always, Potomac Local News is committed to bringing you the latest insights and updates on local healthcare and other important community issues. Thank you to all who participated in the poll.