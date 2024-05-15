Stafford Sheriff gets TruNarc Analyzer as Fentanyl Use Grows

Stafford County Sheriff: It is no secret that the problem of controlled substances continues to grow and Stafford County is no exception to this. Dangerous substances like fentanyl continue to pose a threat to people of all ages but sometimes can be hard to identify. In order to remain one step ahead in the war on drugs, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a TruNarc Analyzer.

TruNarc is a drug identification device that uses Raman spectroscopy to scan and detect substances at the molecular level. The unknown substance is then compared to hundreds of drugs and precursors until the substance is identified, usually taking less than 90 seconds. This approved field-testing kit has not only been recognized by Virginia Courts to establish probable cause to obtain criminal charges but can potentially save lives in emergency situations. Each detective in our Special Investigations Unit, as well as our Drug Recognition Experts, have been trained to use this analyzer. This device is currently in use and will improve a deputy’s ability to protect and serve in Stafford County.

If you’re not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!