Drunken man drops gun on floor, police said

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: Two firearms were seized from a 19-year-old after an observant citizen noticed him fumbling a firearm in an intoxicated state.

On May 12th at 4:34 a.m. Sergeant J.D. Hurt and Deputy J.R. Suarez responded to Wawa, located at 275 Butler Road, for an intoxicated person. The caller advised the male, who was stumbling around, dropped his firearm on the floor while inside the business. They further advised the suspect attempted to buy tobacco without an ID. When staff refused to sell him the product, he asked to buy controlled substances from them.

Due to the information given, deputies quickly located the suspect and detained him without incident. At this point, most people would ask why they are being detained; however, the suspect’s only question was “how long will I be going to jail?” That answer would come later, in the meantime, deputies conducted a pat down search and located a handgun in the suspects waistband.

Using the camera footage, deputies confirmed the fumbling firearm fiasco, and discovered the suspect had driven to that location. The registered owner was contacted and advised the suspect had actually stolen the vehicle. Within the vehicle were controlled substances, a large amount of ammunition, and a rifle. The suspect also had a protective order out of Prince William County which restricted him from being in possession of a firearm. Despite having no driver’s license, the suspect admitted this would be his second DUI.

The suspect, Xavien Washington, of Manassas, was charged with driving under the influence second offense within five years, unauthorized use of a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm while a protective order is in effect, possession of controlled substances, underage possession of tobacco, and second offense driving without a driver’s license. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

This report was posted by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

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