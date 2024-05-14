Spanberger Snags Nearly $1 Million for Occoquan’s Stormwater Management

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) announced a funding allocation of nearly $1 million for Occoquan today.

Mayor Earnie Porta expressed gratitude, stating, “Thanks to the efforts of the Congresswoman and her staff, the town now is the recipient of almost a million dollars in funding that is going to enable us to be able to do the remediation and improvements on our stormwater system that, again, we simply could not have done ourselves.”

The nearly one million dollars allocated will be utilized to address various critical needs related to stormwater management. Porta outlined the intended use of the funds, stating that they will enable the town to undertake “the remediation and improvements on our stormwater system” that are essential for the community’s well-being and safety.

The funding will specifically support initiatives aimed at enhancing the town’s stormwater infrastructure. This may include measures such as repairing or upgrading existing drainage systems, implementing flood mitigation strategies, dredging sediment buildup in stormwater arteries, and strengthening infrastructure resilience to floods.

Additionally, the funds may be allocated toward implementing new technologies or practices to improve stormwater management efficiency and effectiveness. This could involve the installation of advanced monitoring systems, green infrastructure projects, or other innovative solutions to mitigate the impact of stormwater runoff on Occoquan’s environment and infrastructure, officials said.

Spanberger emphasized the collaborative nature of the project, noting, “What’s really exciting about this community project funding is that it is based on our work together, our office, the federal representative working with the local community.” She praised Occoquan’s proactive approach, saying, “The town of Occoquan made such a compelling and straightforward appeal and application that our team, in working directly with the town, were able to put forth a strong package to be able to get this direct funding.”

The event held outside the town hall concluded with the ceremonial presentation of a symbolic check representing the awarded funding.

Meanwhile, Spanberger will host a telephone town hall on Thursday, May 16, from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Spanberger, currently serving her second term in Congress, announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection to Congress. Instead, she has set her sights on the Virginia Governor’s mansion, with plans to run in the upcoming 2025 gubernatorial race to replace Gov. Glenn Youngkin.