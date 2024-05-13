Published May 13, 2024 at 10:50PM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:22PM

Poll Results: Majority call for restoring Stonewall Jackson’s Name to High School

Potomac Local News recently conducted a poll asking readers whether Prince William County Public Schools should restore Stonewall Jackson’s name to Unity Reed High School near Manassas.

The results of the poll are as follows:

65.31% of respondents, totaling 1,753 votes, expressed support for restoring Stonewall Jackson High School’s original name, citing the preservation of history as a reason for their choice.

32.53% of respondents, totaling 873 votes, opposed restoring Stonewall Jackson’s name, asserting that the change to Unity Reed High School represents progress and inclusivity that should be upheld.

A smaller fraction of respondents, 2.16%, totaling 58 votes, humorously suggested renaming the school “High Schooly McHigh Schoolface” as an alternative solution.

In 2020, Prince William County Public Schools made the decision to change the name of the high school from Stonewall Jackson High School to Unity Reed High School. This move was part of a broader nationwide trend aimed at reassessing and, in some cases, renaming institutions associated with Confederate figures.

The recent decision in Shenandoah County, where a 5-1 vote favored reinstating Confederate names in schools, reflects a shift in sentiment in some regions. This decision was prompted by concerns about ignoring popular sentiment and due process.