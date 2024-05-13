Man 25, shot multiple times while sitting in parked car

Prince William police: Shooting Investigation – On May 12 at 7:18 p.m., officers responded to investigate a shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 15300 block of Bronco Way in Dale City earlier that evening. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old man, and an acquaintance were sitting inside a vehicle in the above area when they were approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, multiple rounds were fired, striking the victim and his vehicle. The acquaintance got out of the vehicle and left on foot with the shooter. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries where police were contacted. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

Suspect Descriptions: A Hispanic male last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans. A Hispanic or black male last seen wearing a blue/grey shirt, tan colored pants, and carrying a firearm inside of a shirt