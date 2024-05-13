CRRL-Con Returns: Howell Branch Library to Host 10th Annual Comic Convention

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library (CRRL) is gearing up to host its much-anticipated annual event, the 10th Annual CRRL-Con, at the Howell Branch Library in Stafford County. Scheduled for Saturday, May 18, from noon to 4 p.m., this event promises a jam-packed day of entertainment for comic enthusiasts of all ages.

Library spokesman Sean Bonney shared, “CRRL-Con has become a staple event in our community, bringing together fans of pop art, comics, anime, manga, and cosplay. It’s a celebration of creativity and storytelling.”

Attendees can expect an array of activities, including cosplay, vendors, face painting, crafts, free comic book giveaways, games, and a selfie station with props. Live demonstrations will feature Katanatalk with Scott Takahashi from RVA Katana, Japanese kimono tying with Yoshiko Nakamura, LARPing (live-action role-playing) with Muninn Myst, and Crocheting Your Way to Cosplay with Kai Pooler-Drummond.

One of the highlights of CRRL-Con is the cosplay contest, which will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m., followed by a parade and awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Registration for the contest is open online or onsite, and prizes will be awarded across various age categories, as well as for group entries and special awards such as crowd favorite and most in-character.

Judges for the cosplay contest are Collette Riddle and Molly Lucas, both costume makers for local theater companies.

In addition to the cosplay contest, CRRL-Con will feature authors such as Mackenzie Friel, an indie sci-fi fantasy author, and William LJ Galaini, known for his works spanning sci-fi, horror, historical, and satire genres.

CRRL-Con is not just about fun and games; it also serves as a platform to promote literacy and storytelling. “Offering a variety of events like CRRL-Con broadens the library’s appeal and makes it a welcoming, inclusive space for everyone in our community,” said Bonney. “It’s an opportunity for attendees to explore the creative worlds found in books, graphic novels, manga, and other forms of media.”

Since its inception in 2014, CRRL-Con has grown in popularity, attracting several hundred attendees each year. Although the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, successful virtual editions were held in 2021 and 2022. The return to in-person programming in 2023 saw a turnout of 525 attendees, highlighting the enduring appeal of CRRL-Con within the community.

In conjunction with CRRL-Con, related events such as Comic Art Day and the Comic Art Show at the Salem Church Branch in Spotsylvania County, as well as the CRRL-Con Comedy Show at Howell Branch, will further enhance the celebration of comic culture in Stafford County.

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