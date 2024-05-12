Cheers to a Smooth Flight: Leah’s Brews Take Passengers on a Flavorful Journey

“Good afternoon, passengers! This is your captain Leah speaking; welcome aboard flight 3WE with service from HopDrop to Strawberry Don’t Haze Me, Bro! Our estimated time of departure is 12:00PM and the weather looks great for your flight through the Water’s End Taplist!

As we prepare for takeoff, enjoy your first half-pour of HopDrop. Named after the W.E. logo, this light IPA has notes of citrus flavor and is the perfect start to any flight. Who said a layover can’t be fun? Throw on your beads and get ready to sip on the Mardi Gras 2024 Bière de Garde.

This once-a-year brew is the perfect connection between the two IPAs that you’ll enjoy during your flight. As a malty brew girlie myself, I always look forward to the subtle sweetness that comes through on this brew. Before your tray goes up in preparation for landing, take a sip of your Strawberry Don’t Haze Me, Bro! a passenger favorite and favorite of mine as well! This juicy brew has the perfect amount of fruitiness without overpowering what we love about the original Don’t Haze Me, Bro!

Ladies and gentleman, on behalf of the W.E. Brew Crew, I’d like to welcome you to your destination. The weather is good and there’s still plenty of time to get those frequent flyer miles up and catch another flight. Thanks for journeying with me, cheers!”

– Leah