Lane Ranger Alert: Saddle Up and Yeehaw! for Bike to Work Day

Howdy, folks! It’s that time of year again when the good folks over at OmniRide and Prince William County are dusting off their bikes and gearing up for Bike to Work Day! Yeehaw!

Partnering up with the sharpshooters at Commuter Connections and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association, this annual hootenanny aims to rustle up some awareness about pedaling to work instead of hoofing it in your trusty automobile.

Now, listen up, cowpokes! The first 15,000 riders who mosey on over to one of their pit stops scattered across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will nab themselves a free T-shirt and some grub to fuel their journey. Ain’t that a deal sweeter than a slice of homemade apple pie?

Roundin’ up the local pit stops for ya:

Dumfries – Swing by the Simpson Community Center on Main Street from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Manassas – Head on down to George Mason University, Freedom Center Boulevard & University Boulevard, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Manassas – Swing by the Manassas VRE station on West Street, bright and early from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Manassas Park – Don’t forget the Manassas Park VRE Station on Manassas Drive, open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Woodbridge – If you’re in Woodbridge, hit up the Rippon Landing VRE station or the Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center, starting at 6 a.m.

Woodbridge – Or hitch your wagon to the Woodbridge VRE station, Tackett’s Mill Park & Ride Lot, or Minnieville Rd, all from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

OmniRide’s hitchin’ their wagon to the Rippon Landing Pit Stop, and their folks’ll be hanging around the Downtown Manassas VRE station, ready to lend a hand.

But hold onto your hats, folks, ’cause the fun don’t stop there. OmniRide’s rustlin’ up a whole month of Bike Exploration! Throughout May, they’re spreadin’ the word about mixin’ bikes and buses like peas and carrots.

They’re showin’ folks how to hitch their trusty steeds to an OmniRide bus and roll into work with the wind at their backs. Them buses even come equipped with bike racks, so you can keep your wheels close by at no extra cost.