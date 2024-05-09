Published May 9, 2024 at 12:09AM | Updated May 22, 2024 at 9:05PM

Poll: Did you know that this weekend marks the 275th anniversary gala for the Town of Dumfries?

As we gear up for the much-anticipated 275th-anniversary gala of the Town of Dumfries, we’re curious to know how many of you are already in the loop about this historic event. Scheduled to take place at the prestigious National Museum of the Marine Corps. Potomac Local News has written multiple stories about the upcoming event, dating back to January 2024.

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