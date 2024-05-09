Poll: Did you know that this weekend marks the 275th anniversary gala for the Town of Dumfries?

As we gear up for the much-anticipated 275th-anniversary gala of the Town of Dumfries, we’re curious to know how many of you are already in the loop about this historic event. Scheduled to take place at the prestigious National Museum of the Marine Corps. Potomac Local News has written multiple stories about the upcoming event, dating back to January 2024.
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!