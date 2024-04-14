Mayor Derrick Wood invites all to celebrate Dumfries’ 275th Anniversary: Honoring historic roots and embracing a vibrant future

By Derrick Wood

Dumfries Mayor

This year marks a significant milestone for the Town of Dumfries, Virginia — our 275th anniversary. As the oldest continuously chartered town in Virginia, we have a rich history to celebrate and an exciting future to look forward to. This dual focus on our past and future is the cornerstone of our upcoming celebrations, including a gala at the National Marine Corps Museum and a vibrant community festival.

Our Historic Roots and Resilient Spirit

Founded in 1749, Dumfries once thrived as a bustling port town, serving as a critical economic hub in colonial Virginia. Our strategic location along Quantico Creek made us a natural choice for trade, particularly in tobacco. However, as the creek silted, the town faced economic challenges that necessitated adaptation and resilience.

Despite these shifts, our community’s spirit has never wavered. Over the centuries, Dumfries has continuously transformed itself, overcoming adversity and forging new paths forward. Our resilience has paved the way for a resurgence, setting the stage for transformative developments that promise a bright future for our residents.

A New Chapter of Growth

The present and future of Dumfries are as exciting as our historical past. Today, we are witnessing transformative developments that redefine our town’s landscape and economic outlook. The $500 million redevelopment of a former landfill into the Rose Gaming Resort is a headline example, promising to become a new entertainment and hospitality hub in the region.

Additionally, the future construction of two communities for residents aged 55 and older, and over 250 new residential units on Main Street, are reshaping our town’s demographics and boosting our local economy. The realignment of Route 1 and the revitalization of Main Street are also underway, enhancing accessibility and rejuvenating our historic downtown area.

Celebrate With Us

To commemorate our 275th anniversary, we are hosting a gala on May 10th at the National Marine Corps Museum, followed by a two-day festival filled with activities, fireworks, historical displays, and entertainment. These events are not only a celebration of our rich history but also an exhibition of the vibrant community spirit that defines Dumfries today.

We invite residents and friends from near and far to join us in these celebrations. Whether you’re a history buff, a local business owner, or a family looking for a weekend of fun and education, there’s something for everyone at our anniversary events.

An Invitation to Potomac Local Readers

To our readers at Potomac Local, your participation in these events would not only enrich the celebrations but also help in spreading the word about the positive changes taking place in our town. We encourage you to come and discover the historical charm and modern vibrancy of Dumfries as we honor our past and embrace our future.

We look forward to celebrating this milestone with you and to continuing to write the story of Dumfries together.