Media Hounds Local School Board Member’s Son: Conservative Values Under Attack Yet Again

The local papers of Prince William County, Virginia, have been blasting out photos of a recently turned 18-year-old high school student who got into a schoolyard fight with another teen outside of school. This story probably never would have been printed if it wasn’t for the teen’s mother. Why? She is a local conservative, Christian, and Republican who represents the Brentsville District on the Prince William County School Board.

As we all have learned, especially over the past four years, if you are a Christian, conservative, Republican, or just a parent who is concerned about your kids, then you have a target on your back.

We all watched in horror as The American Federation of Teachers, under the control of Randi Weingarten, decided she and her left-leaning cohorts knew better than parents. Therefore as a result of her misguided egotistical rant, she encouraged Joe Biden’s DOJ to classify these caring moms and dads as domestic terrorists. As a result, parents across the US have been harassed by Biden’s DOJ and FBI, and accused of domestic terrorism and a threat to the safety and democracy of our country.

Somehow, the media have convinced the establishment politicians, media, and those who support them to believe that if you don’t indoctrinate your kids with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, you are a bigot. If you believe in two genders or don’t want your kids taught about sex in kindergarten, then you are a threat to civilization. Our children are being turned into good little social justice warriors, while they are failing miserably in math and science. There is no longer time for these pesky subjects when we have BLM and LGBTQ lessons to learn. They replace the American flag with the Pride flag while forcing children to celebrate mental illness.

What in the world has happened to the press? Aren’t they supposed to be part of our check and balance system? You know — investigating fraud, government, and politicians to keep them honest? When did this change? Today, American citizens are censored and attacked, arrested, and jailed for simply having an opinion that goes against the left-wing narrative.

These are dangerous times. What a joke the so-called media has become!

Leigh Bravo

Gainesville

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