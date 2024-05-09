Germanna graduates 867

Germanna Community College held its Spring 2024 commencement ceremony on Tuesday evening, May 7, 2024. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of its graduates and particularly acknowledged the school’s burgeoning Early College program. It took place at the University of Mary Washington University’s Anderson Center.

Ava Conway, a distinguished student who received an associate degree with the highest honors, served as the keynote speaker for the event. At just 18 years old, Conway hails from Eastern View High School, where she is set to graduate with an advanced diploma on May 18. Ranking in the top 10 percent of her class, Conway is faced with a choice between three universities for her continued education.

During the ceremony, Germanna conferred a total of 1,307 degrees and credentials upon 867 students. Conway, who plans to pursue a master’s degree in fine arts to fulfill her dream of becoming a drama teacher, reflected on her journey through Germanna’s Scholars program, which allows students to earn degrees without leaving their county. This initiative, spearheaded by Culpeper businessman Joe Daniels and generously supported by him and his wife Linda, provides significant opportunities for local students.

Conway’s decision to join Germanna’s Scholars program stemmed from her dissatisfaction with her previous educational experience. “I knew that I didn’t want to only attend my high school full time, and I wanted the opportunity to get ahead and earn my associate degree before I moved on to a four-year university,” Conway explained. “I decided to apply to Germanna, and after attending I realized that it was the change that I needed.”

Expressing her lifelong passion for acting, Conway emphasized the importance of pursuing her dreams despite skepticism from others. “The first thing I ever said I wanted to be was an actress,” she recalled. “There was always some part of me that wanted to perform.” Conway’s determination to pursue a career in the arts is a testament to the value of following one’s passions and the transformative power of education.

Germanna Community College’s commitment to providing innovative educational opportunities extends beyond the Scholars program. The institution offers various Early College programs, including the Gladys P. Todd Academy and the Future Educators Academy, which aim to empower students and prepare them for future success in their chosen fields.