Prince William

Student found with brass knuckles charged

By Uriah Kiser
Patriot High School in Prince William County, VA

Authorities at Patriot High School in Brentsville were alerted to the presence of a weapon on school premises following a tip received through the See Something Say Something App.

The School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified on May 7 at 10:24 a.m., indicating that a student had been in possession of a weapon the previous evening during an after-school function. The investigation revealed that the student was seen with metal knuckles, police said.

Police learned the suspect did not employ the weapon in a manner that threatened fellow students, faculty, or staff.

Kelven Duong, 18, 13259 Sapphire Ridge Pl. in Bristow, was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds. has been released on a court summons, with the court date pending.

The knuckles were on the student during an after-school function, said a school division spokeswoman, when asked it the knuckles passed through the school’s new metal detectors.

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