Student found with brass knuckles charged

Authorities at Patriot High School in Brentsville were alerted to the presence of a weapon on school premises following a tip received through the See Something Say Something App.

The School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified on May 7 at 10:24 a.m., indicating that a student had been in possession of a weapon the previous evening during an after-school function. The investigation revealed that the student was seen with metal knuckles, police said.

Police learned the suspect did not employ the weapon in a manner that threatened fellow students, faculty, or staff.

Kelven Duong, 18, 13259 Sapphire Ridge Pl. in Bristow, was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds. has been released on a court summons, with the court date pending.

The knuckles were on the student during an after-school function, said a school division spokeswoman, when asked it the knuckles passed through the school’s new metal detectors.