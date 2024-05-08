Ry Ry found her furever family

“Originally Chanel, Ryder now goes by Ry Ry or even Monster, depending on the day and her mood. She is your typical sassy dog that understands everyone thinks she’s gorgeous. When we first adopted her, she had some major resource-guarding issues and was fearful of strangers. While she’s not 100% over the resource guarding, she’s now able to share most toys with other dogs, and with the promise of treats, she does well with people. We just have to understand her quirks to put her in the best situations.”

“She loves her pup cups and has memorized the places that spoil her with goodies. She now gets to spend her days with 3 other resident dogs and a rotating dog foster sibling. She loves bones, all the treats, car rides (because they lead to treats), and water! When she’s not chilling in her puppy pool at home she gets to take trips to the river. She also loves patrolling her backyard to protect it from the evil squirrels that torment her. Overall she’s been an amazing addition to our family and we are extremely grateful to Stafford Animal Shelter for choosing us to be her furever family two years ago.”

— Stafford County Animal Shelter