Prince William County Community Foundation Prepares for Fourth Annual Back-to-School Bash: 3,000 Backpacks and Counting

School may not even be out for the summer, but some in the community are already planning what children will need when they return to class in August.

The Prince William County Community Foundation (PWCCF) is gearing up for its fourth annual Back-to-School Community Event, anticipated to attract as many as 8,000 attendees, a significant increase from last year’s 6,000. This year’s event, scheduled for August 3, 2024, at Unity Reed High School near Manassas, will feature a substantial giveaway of over 3,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, up from 2,500 last year.

In a continued partnership, Sentara Health, through its Sentara Cares initiative, is contributing $25,000, marking its second year as the signature sponsor. This sponsorship extends beyond the event itself, supporting ongoing vaccine clinics in Prince William County Schools, which will run throughout the summer to ensure that students receive the necessary immunizations before the new school year begins.

Dr. Vanessa Gattis, founder, president, and CEO of the PWCCF, and a retired Army civil affairs veteran, highlighted the growth in community engagement. “Each year, we see more businesses and organizations step forward to support our mission. This not only helps us reach more families but also enhances our service offerings like the vaccine clinics and our food security programs,” she said.

Last year, PWCCF’s Combating Hunger on Wheels program, also known as the “CHOW Wagon,” celebrated a milestone by distributing its 10 millionth meal in the county. The foundation, known for its broad support of local public schools, veterans, seniors, and the homeless, continues to expand its outreach and impact.

Dr. Gattis emphasized the event’s holistic approach to community support: “It’s about more than just backpacks. Our goal is to prepare children for a dynamic year ahead in school, equipped not only with the necessary supplies but also with good health ensured through our vaccination efforts.”

Community members wishing to contribute can donate supplies to help stuff the backpacks or volunteer at the event. Details on donation drop-off locations and volunteer opportunities are available on the PWCCF website.

This year’s Community Back to School Event will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Unity Reed High School near Manassas.