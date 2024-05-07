Lane Ranger: Public input sought for Route 123/I-95 Interchange

Well, saddle up, partner! Let me tell you what them transportation officials over at VDOT are plannin’ to do. They’re fixin’ to make some big changes to the way folks travel ’round here, all aimed at smoothin’ out the ride and makin’ things safer for every cowboy and cowgirl on the road.

First off, they’re plannin’ a major overhaul to make the journey smoother and safer for all. They’re gonna rip out that old northbound Route 123 loop ramp to southbound I-95 at Lake Ridge, which’s been causin’ more headaches than a whiskey hangover. In its place, they’re settin’ up a brand new signalized left-turn, so folks can merge onto the interstate without havin’ to speed up like they’re dodgin’ bullets.

They’re also widenin’ the ramp from southbound Route 123 to southbound I-95, makin’ it broad enough for more traffic to flow smooth as molasses. Plus, they’re straightenin’ out the ramp from southbound I-95 to northbound Route 123 to keep things movin’ without any hitches.

And for those who prefer travelin’ by hoof or on two wheels, there’s gonna be a shared-use path runnin’ along northbound Route 123 from Annapolis Way to Devil’s Reach Road. It’ll be a safe trail for bicyclists and pedestrians, free from the hustle and bustle of wagon wheels and horse hooves.

Now, about that flyover ramp they were once jawin’ about—from Route 123 to Old Bridge Road—well, that plan’s been tossed out like last week’s stew. Rick Canizales, the transportation sheriff ’round these parts, and his posse took another look last year and realized it’d be like puttin’ a bandage on a bull’s horn. The intersection, known as the “Frogger” ’cause of its crisscrossin’ traffic madness, needed somethin’ different. Buildin’ a flyover could’ve just stirred up more dust without clearin’ the air.

So, they’re keepin’ the changes earthbound, focusin’ on what can really make a difference without causin’ more chaos. This whole project is part of a grander scheme to improve the stretch of I-95 that runs through Virginia, making sure it’s as safe and smooth as a well-oiled saddle.

There’s a public meetin’ scheduled for May 8, 2024, down at Occoquan Elementary School in Woodbridge. For those of you who like to look your neighbors in the eye and speak your piece, you can join in person from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. But if you’re the kind that prefers to holler from the comfort of your own homestead, they’ve got you covered too—you can log on virtually startin’ at 6:30 p.m.

This meetin’ is a fine chance for every rancher, merchant, and townsfolk to come out and learn what these changes mean for our trails and to voice any concerns or ideas. They’re wantin’ to hear from all stakeholders—yep, that means you—about the planned improvements to the I-95 and Route 123 interchange.