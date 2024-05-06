Prince William County to host community safety open house

Prince William County invites residents to an open house at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge, the event is designed to inform the community about the Office of Community Safety (OCS) and its collaboration with various county agencies and community partners.

The open house will highlight resources related to health, housing, workforce and job training, youth services, food security, recreation, education, the environment, and legal support. These resources represent the combined efforts of county government agencies, nonprofit and faith-based organizations, community-based organizations, and charitable organizations.

In addition to learning about local services, attendees will have the chance to explore ways to get involved in community improvement efforts, including participation in the Community Safety Advisory Committee. This committee plays a vital role in shaping community safety initiatives by engaging with residents and gathering their insights on safety and well-being.

The community fair comes as the overall crime rate in Prince William County for 2023 was up slightly compared to the 2022, with a rate of 38.5 incidents per 1,000 residents.

Similarly, the violent crime rate for 2023 is 2.7 incidents per 1,000 residents, a slight decrease from the previous year, which recorded a rate of 2.8 incidents per 1,000 residents. These figures reflect minor fluctuations in crime rates from year to year, maintaining a relatively stable trend in the region.

Violent crime is categorized by the FBI to include murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, all of which involve force or the threat of force.