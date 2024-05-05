Opinion: We Are Subsidizing Political Bias at Universities

Published May 5, 2024 at 4:12PM | Updated May 5, 2024 at 6:34PM

“Universities get about a trillion dollars a year from taxpayers. On average about 90%+ of contributions from university faculty and staff go to leftist causes and candidates.

So essentially we are being forced to not only subsidize the leftist indoctrination of our children. We’re being forced to subsidize the campaigns of the politicians who continuously advocate for more of your tax dollars going to hyper-leftist universities.

And the moment you question this, you will be told you’re “anti-education.”

We’re not “anti-education,” we just think if universities sitting on billion-dollar endowments are doing such a great job, they should be able to convince us to give them our money, instead of convincing politicians to confiscate it and give it to them.”

— Virignia Delegate Nicholas Frietas on X

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