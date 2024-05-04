Firefighter treated; 2 adults, 3 children homeless after blaze

Published May 4, 2024 at 5:00PM | Updated May 5, 2024 at 4:42PM

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 10:41 a.m., the Prince William Fire and Rescue Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 13000 block of Dominique Estates Lane, located in Haymarket. Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy flames engulfing a single-family home. Fortunately, none of the occupants were present at the time of the incident.

The intensity of the blaze necessitated extensive firefighting efforts, compounded by the absence of nearby fire hydrants. As a result, the home suffered significant damage, rendering it unsafe for habitation. Two adults and three children have been displaced as a consequence.

Regrettably, one firefighter sustained a non-life-threatening injury during the operation and was subsequently transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Following investigations by the Fire Marshal’s Office, the incident has been deemed accidental in nature. The fire started in the rear of the house.