The Stafford County Board of Supervisors is set to revamp its meeting agenda structure to streamline operations and improve efficiency. This new structure, dubbed “Option 4,” was crafted after a thorough review of practices across over 25 Virginia jurisdictions and aims to alleviate board members’ logistical challenges.

The newly proposed system eliminates traditional standing committees and introduces a thematic meeting schedule organized as A-Day, B-Day, and C-Day. These meetings are strategically scheduled to enhance focus and efficiency:

“A” Day meetings are slated for the 1st Tuesday of each month, focusing on main board activities such as consent agenda approvals and public presentations, starting at 3 p.m.

“B” Day will occur on the third Tuesday of each month. It will be centered around departmental presentations and work sessions, beginning at 5 p.m.

“C” Day meetings, intended for additional work sessions, will start at 4 p.m. and are scheduled as needed on the 4th Tuesday of the month.

This initiative is a result of collaborative efforts involving board members and the administration, reflecting a commitment to transformative leadership and excellence in governance. According to the county documents, The Board of Supervisors believes these changes will not only facilitate better decision-making but also enhance public participation.

The proposed agenda structure was initially presented during the February 2024 advance meeting and is expected to be further discussed at the upcoming board meeting on May 7, 2024 (watch live), before referral to the By-laws committee for final recommendations.

Under the current structure, Stafford County Board of Supervisors meetings typically begin at 3 p.m. and follow a comprehensive agenda that includes a full suite of standing committees, such as Finance, Audit, and Budget, Infrastructure, Community and Economic Development, and Public Safety. The agenda also encompasses various presentations and reports from board members, the County Attorney, and the County Administrator.

This is followed by the approval of the consent agenda, discussions on unfinished and new business, and a session closed to the public. Additionally, there is allotted time for board comments and other miscellaneous items, although these may be streamlined or eliminated under the proposed new meeting structure.