Fowl play foiled: Suspect flees through Popeye’s back door, apprehended

A man wanted for assault tried to slip out of the back door.

Stafford sheriff’s deputies went to Popeyes, at 253 Garrisonville Road, around 9 p.m. on May 2 to serve as an arrest warrant stemming from an investigation of a serious assault reported last month on Executive Circle in North Stafford. Identified as George Attakora, aged 21, the suspect was already on the radar in Fredericksburg for other infractions, police said.

Upon receiving intelligence that Attakora was present at the Popeyes establishment, law enforcement swiftly mobilized to apprehend him and serve the pending warrant. However, the suspect had other plans. In a feat that might be described as “fowl play,” Attakora attempted to evade capture by making a daring escape out the back of the chicken restaurant, police said.

Alas, his flight was cut short as deputies had strategically positioned themselves at the rear exit, ready to prevent any flighty behavior. With his exit strategy foiled, Attakora found himself swiftly apprehended by the waiting law enforcement personnel.

Subsequently, the suspect was served with the outstanding paperwork from Fredericksburg, adding to his legal troubles. Furthermore, Attakora now faces additional charges including strangulation, felonious assault, and assault and battery.

Following his apprehension, Attakora was denied the opportunity to wing it out of custody. Instead, he found himself securely lodged at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, awaiting further legal proceedings.