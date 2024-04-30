Man charged with assault on police officer after found with possession of narcotics

Fatal Hit & Run Crash Investigation – On April 24 at 10:19 p.m., officers responded to the area of Richmond Highway and Pine Bluff Drive in Dumfries to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle. The investigation revealed the operator of a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400R was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Richmond Highway approaching Pine Bluff Drive when a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck traveling northbound on Richmond Highway entered the intersection in front of the motorcycle’s path of travel. The truck and motorcycle collided, causing the operator of the motorcycle to separate from the bike. The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene. The pickup truck was later located unoccupied behind a nearby business. A police K-9 attempted to search for the suspect who was not located. The motorcycle operator was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information about those involved to contact police. The investigation continues. Identified: The deceased operator of the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400R was identified as Joseph Emmanuel WORD, 20, of Dumfries.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On April 24 at 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 15000 block of Alaska Road in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed the homeowner heard gunshots before locating damage inside the home. The following day, on April 25 at approximately 1:40 a.m., an additional shots fired call was reported involving a dark-colored sedan which was seen driving out of the area. Shell casings were located in the roadway in addition to damage being reported to windows and walls in both incidents. No injuries or other property damage were reported. These incidents are possibly related to one another, including similar incidents on nearby Cobb Court in Woodbridge.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On April 24 at 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 1300 block of Cobb Court in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed

the occupants of the home heard loud noises before locating damage to two vehicles and the exterior of the residence. The following day, on April 25 at approximately 1:39 a.m., an additional shots fired call was reported resulting in damage to the front of the residence. A dark-colored sedan was observed driving in the area at the time of the shooting. Shell casings were recovered from the roadway. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. These incidents are possibly related to one another, including similar

incidents on nearby Alaska Road in Woodbridge.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On April 24 at 8:55 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Cerro Gordo Road in Gainesville to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed multiple shots were heard in a wooded area near the above location before a vehicle left the area. Shell casings were located in the woodline. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Strong-Arm Robbery – On April 24 at 2:50 p.m., officers responded to Potomac Mills located at 2700 Potomac Mills Close in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 26-year-old man, was in the food court when he was approached by an unknown woman who struck him in the face and took his wallet. The suspect then left the mall with two other unknown individuals before driving away in a green Ford Windstar van with a gold-colored hood. The victim was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries. The investigation continues. Suspect Descriptions: A Hispanic female, between 20-25 years old, approximately 5’3”, 110lbs., with brown hair. Last seen wearing black/white striped shirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes, and white shoes. A black male, between 30-40 years old, with black dreadlocks, and a full beard. Last seen wearing a brown shirt and a tan backpack. A Hispanic male, between 20-30 years old, with a thin build. Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and white shoes.

Brandishing of a Firearm – On April 24 at 1:45 p.m., officers responded to investigate a brandishing that was reported to have occurred in the area of Flotilla Way near Singer Drive in Woodbridge on April 23 at 8:30 p.m. The investigation revealed a tan-colored vehicle stopped on Flotilla Way near Singer Drive where the driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm out of the window towards a male juvenile who was walking in the area. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. No additional suspect description was

provided.

Felony Child Neglect – On April 24 at 8:48 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 1300 block of Rail Stop Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a child neglect. The investigation revealed the victim, who was under the age of 18, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused prevented the victim from entering the home for an extended period of time and refused to provide the victim with necessary care. The victim was treated at an area hospital and later released to the care of Social Services. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ange Nizigiyimana SWINTON, was arrested. Arrested on April 24: Ange Nizigiyimana SWINTON, 37, of the 1300 block of Rail Stop Drive in Woodbridge. Charged with felony child neglect. Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 Unsecured.

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On April 23 at 11:31 p.m., officers attempted to detain the accused near Dale Boulevard and Gideon Drive in Woodbridge for suspected drug activity. During the encounter, the accused actively resisted and struck an officer before being detained. Minor injuries were reported. The accused was found in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Mustafa Antar HASSAN, was arrested. Arrested on April 23: Mustafa Antar HASSAN, 29, of 5512 Whitfield Court in Fairfax. Charged with assault & battery on LEO, obstruction of justice, and possession of schedule I/II drugs. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.

—Prince William County Police Department