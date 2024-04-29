Woodbridge man killed in single vehicle car crash

Prince William County Police press release: On April 26 at 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Redwing Drive and Swallow Court in Woodbridge to investigate a single vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed the driver of a 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was traveling northbound on Redwing Drive approaching Swallow Court at a high rate of speed.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway before entering a ravine which caused the vehicle to roll over.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene where the driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the collision. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.

Identified: The deceased driver of the 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was identified as Donnell Tyquan EPPS, 33, of Woodbridge.