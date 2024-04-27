Stafford High School students perform at SkillsUSA Conference

Stafford County Public Schools press release: Stafford County Public Schools is proud to announce the outstanding achievements of its Stafford High School competitors at the 59th SkillsUSA Virginia State Leadership Conference, held in Virginia Beach from April 19 to April 21.

The Stafford High School team showcased exceptional talent and dedication, resulting in an impressive array of medals:

Gold Medalists

Haley White – Architectural Drafting

Sam Chapman – Carpentry

Silver Medalist

Tre Gorham – Carpentry

Bronze Medalist

Stefani Duran Cerritos – Poster

Kayla Hamburger – Technical Drafting

As further testament to student leadership and success, Karlie Schalk has been elected to the prestigious position of SkillsUSA Virginia State Office.

Additionally, Sam Chapman and Tre Gorham served as voting delegates. In recognition of their exceptional performance, Sam Chapman, Karlie Schalk, and Haley White will represent Virginia at the upcoming 59th SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, scheduled for June.

Angela Candela, Ryan Cooper, Dan Harding, John Irby, Robert Jett, Yumi Zink, and Greg Zook, along with other instructors, accompanied and supported their students throughout the conference, playing a significant role in their success.

“It was such a pleasure to witness the achievements of Stafford High School’s students at the SkillsUSA Virginia State Leadership Conference first-hand. Their projects are a testament to their hard work, talent, and the guidance of our dedicated educators,” said Dr. Thomas W. Taylor, Superintendent. “These accomplishments also demonstrate our commitment to ensuring every student is Prepared to Excel.”