Man charged with hit-and-run in Red Roof parking lot

Prince William Police Department incident report: On April 21 at 10:10 p.m., crash investigators responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 10610 Automotive Drive in Manassas to investigate a hit-and-run crash.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 51-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot of the motel.

The encounter escalated when the accused intentionally drove towards the victim and struck him with the vehicle before fleeing the area. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Michael Lee BEACH, was arrested. Arrested on April 22: Michael Lee BEACH, 53, of no fixed address. Charged with aggravated malicious wounding, felony hit & run, and assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.