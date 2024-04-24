Woman sexually assaulted near Manassas

Prince William County Police: On April 20 at 1:29 a.m., officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in the area of Fairmont Avenue and Anvil Drive near Manassas between 11:30 p.m. on April 19 and 12:30 a.m. on April 20.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was walking in the above area when she was grabbed by an unknown man.

During the encounter, the man forced her into a nearby wooded area where she was sexually assaulted. The parties eventually separated, and the victim notified the police. Detectives are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact police. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description: Hispanic or Asian male with a slim build and short spiked hair. Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and hood.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.