Stafford details early voting information for for June Primary Elections: Voting begins May 3

Early voting for the June Primary Elections in Stafford County begins on Friday, May 3, 2024. The election is on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Voters wanting to vote in the Republican Primary will be voting for the US Senate and the 7th Congressional District. Voters wanting to vote in the Democratic Primary will be voting for the 7th Congressional District. You may request a mail-in ballot from the General Registrar until June 7, 2024.

The General Registrar’s Office has moved to 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Suite 205, Stafford, in the Germanna Community College Building.

All early voting will be available at 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Suite 205, Stafford. Voters will not be able to cast ballots early at the county’s government center, George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center, next to the courthouse.

Any additional information can be found online. You can also see who is on your ballot.