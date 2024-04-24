Bullets strike Manassas home

Manassas City Police Department: On April 22, 2024, at approximately 2:16 a.m., the Manassas City Police Department responded to a 911 call for shots fired in the 9100 block of Winterset Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings at the scene. It appeared an occupied single-family residence was struck by gunfire. Officers located the residents who were unharmed.

A thorough canvas of the area was conducted for evidence and to ensure the health and safety of surrounding residents and their homes. We believe this is an isolated incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to please contact us at 703-257-8000. The investigation continues.