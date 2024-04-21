The Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board (R-Board) and Aquia Harbour Host Lions Club’s Electronics Recycling Program was recognized as a silver medal winner for the 2024 Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards.

The awards were announced on April 9, 2024 at the Environment Virginia Symposium held at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington. The awards recognize innovative programs that are improving Virginia’s environment.

In 2021, the R-Board and Aquia Harbour Host Lions Club partnered to create an Electronics Recycling Program. The program for the awards describes the R-Board’s recycling program as focusing on refurbishing or recycling electronics. The program partners with students at Brooke Point High School to identify reusable electronics components and ensure the responsible dismantling and disposal of other elements. A second collection location was added in 2023 to the Belman Road Convenience Center. The program is dedicated to reducing electronic waste in the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County by offering convenient recycling collections.

Francesca Johnson, Recycling Manager of the Rappahannock Regional Landfill, said the award is in “recognition of the hard work of R-Board staff and Lions Club volunteers, the recycling program prevents harmful e-waste from entering the landfill and provides extensive community support through the Lions Club.”

Collection is offered year-round at the R-Board and the Belman Center.