Prince William law enforcement graduation a family affair

Officer Carla Coleman’s mother, Michelle Coleman pins her badge for the first time as Prince William County Supervisor Victor Angry, Coleman’s godfather, looks on. [Photo: Alan Gloss] Supervisor Yesli Vega greets Police Officer Carla Coleman as County Executive Chris Shorter and Sheriff Glen Hill look on. Vega provided the keynote speech. [Photo: Alan Gloss] Graduates line up. [Photo: Alan Gloss] The Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy’s Basic Recruit Session #56 [Photo: Alan Gloss]

The Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy’s Basic Recruit Session #56 Graduation was marked by personal connections and unwavering dedication to public service.

County Supervisor Victor Angry of the Neabsco District recounted the journey of Officer Carla Coleman, his goddaughter, who had been a part of his wife’s daycare since she was five years old.

“Carla is homegrown. She’s now going to be protecting the community, staying in the area, and protecting the community that she loves. I think that is a success story that she loves her community so much.” Despite his initial surprise at her decision to join the Army National Guard and subsequently become a police officer, he celebrated her success and commitment to serving her local community.

For Angry, public safety and law enforcement were deeply intertwined with personal connections and a sense of homegrown responsibility. He emphasized the importance of officers like Coleman, who understand the community they serve on a personal level, fostering trust and cooperation among residents.

Reflecting on previous debates about defunding the police, Angry expressed his opposition to any defunding.

“That’s a dead idea, I never really liked that term ‘defund’ anyway,” Angry said.

He highlighted the diverse and demanding nature of police work, emphasizing the importance of supporting officers in their mission to maintain public safety. “Our officers, are doing a lot. And I think 9-1-1 has turned more into a 4-1-1 line where people call the police for things officers should not be dealing with,” said Angry. “We need to be smarter about how we route calls to our over-stretched officers.”

Officer Carla Coleman, inspired by her positive experiences with law enforcement, spoke passionately about her decision to join the Prince William County Police Department. She emphasized the strong sense of community and family within the department, particularly praising the impact of School Resource Officers like First Sergeant Jensen, who had played a significant role in her life. “First Sergeant Jensen had a huge impact on me, and that’s the impact every Prince William County officer in the SRO (School Resource Officer) role has in schools. They just made me feel like I was in a family environment. And that’s the best part for me.”

“I Couldn’t be more proud,” County Police Chief Peter Newsham said of his son, newly minted Sheriffs Deputy Nicholas Newsham. The county has both a police department that patrols the streets, and a sheriff’s office that serves court papers and protects the judicial center in Manassas.

Deputy Newsham shared his pride in following in his father’s footsteps and joining the Sheriff’s Office. Despite the weight of his family legacy, he expressed gratitude for the support of his fellow recruits and instructors, who had made his journey a fulfilling and rewarding experience despite his famous name.

Sheriff Glen Hill, welcoming Deputy Newsham into his department, emphasized the importance of comprehensive training programs that prepare officers for the challenges they may encounter on the job. He underscored the need for continuous learning and adaptation in law enforcement, ensuring officers are equipped to handle diverse situations with professionalism and confidence.

“The scenario based training presented in the academy are things these officers may encounter. They improve their skills, but also improve their confidence in handling each unique case,” said Hill. “I’ve been a law enforcement officer for a long time, and the basic things I learned were the same. The training we prepared for, sometimes we prepare for the worst, but also, at the same time, you learn how to control yourself when you’re in those situations, and it makes you both a better person and a better officer.”

County Supervisor Yesli Vega of the Coles District, a county reserve sheriff’s deputy, was the keynote speaker. She emphasized the importance of maintaining integrity in policing.

She decried efforts to defund the police, highlighting the sacrifices made by officers and their families in service of public safety.

“When you vilify folks who are willing to put their life on the line in service of others, you create an environment that’s both hostile and dangerous. When I hear ‘defund the police’ I hear two things: these brave and honorable men and women are not supported, and public safety is not a priority. It greatly disheartens me, and I’m sure many others, who sacrifice not only time from their families but risk their lives to serve and protect their community,” said Vega.

In her address to the graduating class, Vega urged the new officers to uphold the values of integrity and service as they embark on their careers.

“Our young people are challenged, I think more than many of us have ever experienced. Technology, social media, and cameras being everywhere – our kids are consistently faced with an immense amount of pressure. Integrity is just one character trait of many that embody police officers. We live in a world where people, especially the media, like to paint a picture that is not necessarily the whole picture of police,” said Vega. “One thing I wanted these graduates to understand is that if you have integrity in everything you do, at the end of the day you know you’re making good decisions and can live with yourself, no matter what others say.”

She underscored the significance of their role in building trust and cooperation within the community, emphasizing the importance of supporting law enforcement officers in their mission to protect and serve.

The graduation ceremony took place Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Grace Life Church, 3560 Linton Hall Road, in Bristow. A total of 17 Prince William County Police Officers and 2 Prince William County Sheriff’s Deputies were in the class.

The starting annual salary for a county police officer is $62,000, while a starting sheriff’s deputy will make $57,500.

Alan Gloss is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News.

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