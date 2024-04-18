Woman charged following fight with knives

Prince William Police: On April 13, the suspect, identified as Sartisha Elexus Carter, who was sought in connection to the attempted assault that was reported to have occurred at the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge on March 24, was arrested.

Arrested on April 13: Sartisha Elexus Carter, 38, of 1365 East Longview Drive in Woodbridge. Charged with attempted malicious wounding. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.

Attempted Malicious Wounding (Domestic) [Previously Released] – On March 24 at 5:37 p.m., officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge earlier that afternoon. The investigation revealed the victim, a 31-year-old man, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife leading to a struggle before both parties fell to the floor. When the accused retrieved a larger knife, the victim left the apartment. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Sartisha Elexus CARTER, who remains wanted.

Read the full April 16 report here.