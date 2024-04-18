Sheriff’s report: Shooting, catches Corona DUI

The following reports are from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Stafford County Sheriff is asking for public assistance in investigating an April 12 shooting. Deputies reported to Shasta Place at 10:38 p.m. and learned a red vehicle may have been involved. Several vehicles were shot, but no injuries were reported. The police are asking citizens to review any video cameras that may have captured footage of the incident or a suspicious vehicle.

The Sheriff’s office also reported a 19 year-old arrested for DUI after traveling 60 mph in a 45mph zone approaching Interstate 95. A consumed Corona bottle was in the vehicle, and the driver reported he had two beers prior to driving.